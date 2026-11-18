NEW DELHI–Apple has restored most of its services following a widespread outage that disrupted iCloud, Apple Pay and other customer-facing platforms, with the company attributing the incident to an internal software update rather than a cyberattack.

The disruption affected users attempting to access cloud services and complete digital payments, prompting concerns about the cause of the outage.

Apple confirmed that the problems originated from an internal software update and ruled out a cybersecurity breach as the source of the disruption.

“We are working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible,” an Apple spokesperson said, according to reports.

The company indicated that many of the affected services had already been restored, although some systems remained unavailable as recovery efforts continued.

Outage-tracking platform Downdetector recorded a sharp increase in complaints from Apple users during the disruption.

At its peak, more than 2,000 users reported problems with Apple Pay, while approximately 1,800 reports involved iCloud.

The figures reflect complaints submitted to Downdetector and information gathered from other sources, meaning the actual number of affected users could be significantly higher.

The outage adds to a series of service disruptions involving major U.S. technology companies in recent weeks, raising concerns about the reliability of cloud-based platforms and digital infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Microsoft experienced a major global outage that affected several Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office applications.

Microsoft subsequently disclosed preliminary findings from its investigation into the November 12 incident, identifying a combination of software defects, unusually high traffic volumes and reduced server capacity as contributing factors.

According to the company, a previously undetected flaw in its networking software played a central role in the disruption.

The situation worsened when Teams workloads were transferred from a backup system, generating a surge in network traffic at the same time that server availability had been reduced.

The combination of these factors triggered cascading failures across Microsoft’s infrastructure, affecting users and organizations worldwide.

Microsoft said its engineers eventually identified the faulty code and restored the affected services.

The company is expected to release a more detailed post-incident review outlining the causes of the outage and corrective measures intended to prevent similar disruptions.

While Apple’s latest outage has largely been resolved, the incident highlights the operational challenges facing major technology companies as consumers and businesses increasingly depend on interconnected cloud services and digital payment platforms. (Source: IANS)