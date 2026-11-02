DOMS Industries Q2 Profit Drops 36% to Rs 37.2 Crore as Operating Margins Shrink

MUMBAI–Indian stationery and art materials manufacturer DOMS Industries Limited reported a 36.2% decline in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, as rising operating pressures weighed on earnings despite double-digit revenue growth.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 37.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with Rs 58.3 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing released Monday.

Revenue from operations increased 17.6% to Rs 668 crore from Rs 568 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, reflecting continued growth in the company’s stationery and art materials business.

However, operating profitability weakened significantly during the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 16.2% to Rs 83 crore from Rs 99 crore a year earlier.

The company’s EBITDA margin narrowed by 500 basis points to 12.4%, compared with 17.4% in the year-earlier period, highlighting the impact of cost pressures on overall profitability.

Headquartered in Umbergaon, Gujarat, DOMS Industries is a major Indian manufacturer and distributor of educational stationery, art supplies and office products.

The company markets its products under its flagship DOMS brand, along with several other brands, including C3, Amariz, FixyFix and ClapJoy.

DOMS traces its origins to 1976, when Rasiklal Raveshia and Mansukhlal Rajani established R.R. Industries. The company introduced the DOMS brand in the mid-2000s and subsequently expanded its operations across domestic and international markets.

In 2012, DOMS entered into a strategic partnership with Italy-based stationery manufacturer F.I.L.A. Group. The Italian company holds a significant ownership stake in DOMS and has played a role in supporting its international expansion.

Today, DOMS offers more than 4,500 products across multiple categories, including pencils, crayons, oil pastels, colored pencils, sketch pens, geometry boxes, notebooks and writing instruments.

The company operates major manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and maintains an extensive distribution network throughout India. Its products are also exported to more than 55 countries.

DOMS has established a strong position in India’s branded stationery market, particularly in product categories such as pencils and mathematical instrument boxes.

The company is publicly traded on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

Its latest quarterly results underscore the challenges facing manufacturers seeking to maintain profitability while expanding sales, as DOMS continues to grow its revenue base amid pressure on operating margins. (Source: IANS)