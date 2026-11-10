FDA Orders New Vision Loss Warnings for Ozempic, Wegovy and Other GLP-1 Drugs

WASHINGTON–The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered new safety warnings for widely prescribed diabetes and weight-loss medications, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, after identifying a potential increased risk of a rare eye condition that can cause sudden and permanent vision loss.

The FDA announced Monday that manufacturers of all glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist medications must update their drug labels to include information about non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a serious condition caused by reduced blood flow to the optic nerve.

The condition can cause sudden, painless vision impairment, typically affecting one eye, and may result in irreversible loss of sight.

The labeling requirement applies to the entire GLP-1 drug class, which includes Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy, Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound, and several other medications used to manage type 2 diabetes, obesity and related health conditions.

GLP-1 medications work by mimicking a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite. Their use has expanded significantly in recent years because of their effectiveness in treating diabetes and supporting weight management.

The FDA began investigating the potential connection between these medications and NAION after a study published in July 2024 raised concerns about an increased risk among patients taking semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy.

The agency subsequently conducted a comprehensive review of clinical trials, observational studies, animal research and reports of adverse drug reactions.

An analysis of 126 randomized controlled clinical trials involving more than 134,000 patients found that NAION occurred at a rate of 6.4 cases per 100,000 person-years among patients receiving GLP-1 medications.

By comparison, the rate was 3.8 cases per 100,000 person-years among patients receiving a placebo or other glucose-lowering medications.

The analysis identified 15 probable cases of NAION, including 10 among patients taking GLP-1 drugs and five among patients receiving a placebo.

Although the findings suggest a potential increased risk, the FDA emphasized that the condition remains rare.

The agency also examined real-world patient data and previously published studies. While some findings indicated an elevated risk compared with certain diabetes treatments, the results were not consistent across all comparisons.

The FDA said its review of animal studies did not identify a biological mechanism explaining how GLP-1 medications might contribute to the condition.

Nevertheless, regulators concluded that the available evidence justified additional warnings to inform patients and healthcare professionals about the potential risk.

Symptoms of NAION can include sudden, painless vision loss in one eye, blurred vision, blind spots, tunnel vision, distorted colors and reduced sharpness of central vision.

Patients may first notice symptoms upon waking in the morning.

The FDA advised individuals experiencing sudden changes in their eyesight to contact a healthcare professional immediately.

Healthcare providers were also instructed to promptly refer patients with suspected NAION to an ophthalmologist for evaluation.

For patients who develop the condition, physicians should consider discontinuing GLP-1 treatment unless the potential medical benefits outweigh the risks, according to the agency.

Several factors may increase the likelihood of developing NAION, including diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, sleep apnea, anemia and kidney disease.

The latest labeling requirement expands regulatory oversight of GLP-1 medications as their use continues to grow worldwide.

The FDA’s action does not constitute a recall or a recommendation that all patients discontinue treatment. Instead, it requires manufacturers to provide additional safety information so patients and healthcare providers can make informed treatment decisions. (Source: IANS)