SoftBank Reports $7.1 Billion Quarterly Loss as AI Investment Concerns Mount

TOKYO–Japanese technology investment giant SoftBank Group reported a $7.1 billion net loss for its fiscal second quarter, marking its first quarterly loss in nearly two years as declining valuations of major technology holdings and concerns over artificial intelligence investments weighed on its financial performance.

The company posted a net loss of 1.12 trillion yen for the July-September 2026 quarter, reversing a profit of approximately 2.5 trillion yen during the same period last year.

The results fell significantly short of market expectations, with analysts surveyed by the company having projected an average profit of 129 billion yen.

SoftBank’s financial performance was affected by declining share prices of several major investments, including semiconductor companies Arm Holdings and Intel, as well as South Korean e-commerce company Coupang.

The company’s Vision Fund division, which manages investments in hundreds of technology startups, reported a loss of 81.6 billion yen during the quarter.

SoftBank has become an important indicator of investor confidence in the artificial intelligence sector because of its substantial financial commitments to OpenAI and other AI-related businesses.

However, growing concerns about the valuations of AI companies, the scale of investment required to develop advanced technologies and the potential returns from those investments have placed pressure on SoftBank’s stock.

The company’s shares have declined more than 50 percent from their record high in June, reflecting investor concerns about the financial risks associated with its aggressive expansion into artificial intelligence.

Analysts have also raised questions about the challenges of valuing privately held technology companies, particularly those operating in rapidly evolving industries where future revenue and profitability remain uncertain.

“The market is pricing the chance that the next mark — or the next headline about OpenAI’s revenue — changes the value of an asset that cannot be sold at a screen price,” independent researcher Nico Rosti wrote in a note ahead of SoftBank’s earnings announcement.

The financial strategy pursued by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has drawn additional scrutiny as the company increasingly relies on debt financing to support its expanding AI investments.

Investors have expressed concerns about the company’s growing financial commitments and its ability to generate sufficient returns from investments in emerging technologies.

SoftBank’s bonds have also come under pressure, while the cost of insuring its debt against default, measured through credit default swaps, has climbed to its highest levels in years.

The developments reflect growing caution among investors toward companies making large financial commitments to artificial intelligence infrastructure and technology development.

SoftBank’s exposure to OpenAI has become a central component of its investment strategy. The Japanese conglomerate held an approximately 13 percent stake in the ChatGPT developer at the beginning of October.

The investment has positioned SoftBank as one of the most prominent financial backers of the AI industry, while increasing its sensitivity to changes in market expectations surrounding OpenAI’s future growth and valuation.

The quarterly loss highlights the financial risks facing SoftBank as it continues pursuing large-scale investments in artificial intelligence amid growing questions about the industry’s long-term profitability and the sustainability of current valuations.