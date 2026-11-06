India Moves Closer to Joining EU’s $100 Billion Horizon Europe Research Program

NEW DELHI–India and the European Commission have completed negotiations on India’s participation in Horizon Europe, the European Union’s €93.5 billion research and innovation program, paving the way for expanded scientific and technological cooperation between the two partners.

The agreement, announced November 6, would give Indian researchers, companies and research institutions greater access to one of the world’s largest publicly funded research initiatives, covering the 2021-2027 period.

Once the agreement is formally signed and approved, Indian organizations will be eligible to receive direct funding and lead multinational research projects under Horizon Europe’s second pillar, known as Global Challenges and European Industrial Competitiveness.

The initiative supports collaborative research across several major sectors, including healthcare, digital technology, industrial innovation, space exploration, climate change, energy and the bioeconomy.

The European Commission said the agreement would expand opportunities for Indian and European scientists, research institutions and businesses to collaborate on emerging technologies and develop solutions to shared global challenges.

Horizon Europe association represents the European Union’s most extensive form of research cooperation with countries outside the bloc.

Under the framework, participating countries gain access to research opportunities on terms comparable to those available to EU member states in the areas covered by their agreements. Associated countries also contribute financially to the program.

With negotiations completed, India and the European Union must now finalize their respective internal approval processes before signing the association agreement.

The partnership is expected to take effect in January 2027.

Discussions about India’s potential participation began in February 2026, followed by the launch of formal negotiations in July.

The agreement would build on more than two decades of scientific cooperation between India and the European Union.

Their partnership is supported by the Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation, initially signed in 2001 and recently extended through 2030.

Scientific research and technological innovation were also identified as priorities in the Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda toward 2030, adopted during the EU-India Summit in January 2026.

The two sides have additionally expanded cooperation through the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, which promotes collaboration in strategic technology sectors.

Areas of focus include artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, semiconductor development, high-performance computing, digital workforce skills and next-generation telecommunications.

India’s participation in Horizon Europe is expected to create additional opportunities for joint research, technology development and international scientific partnerships as both sides seek to strengthen their competitiveness in emerging industries. (Source: IANS)