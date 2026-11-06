Domino’s India Operator Jubilant FoodWorks Reports 42% Drop in Quarterly Profit Despite Revenue Growth

MUMBAI–Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, the Indian operator of Domino’s Pizza and other quick-service restaurant brands, reported a nearly 42% decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, even as revenue increased by double digits.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 108 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, down 41.9% from Rs 186 crore during the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing released November 6.

Revenue from operations rose 11.8% to Rs 2,608 crore, compared with Rs 2,332 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by growth in the company’s food services operations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 7.3% to Rs 513 crore from Rs 478 crore a year earlier.

However, the company’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 19.7%, compared with 20.5% in the previous year, representing a decline of 80 basis points.

The results indicate that while Jubilant FoodWorks continued to expand its revenue, profitability remained under pressure during the quarter.

In a separate stock exchange filing, the company announced an extension of the notice period for Mona Aggarwal, its Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.

Aggarwal, whose departure was previously scheduled for November 13, 2026, will now remain in her position through March 31, 2027.

The extension was mutually agreed upon by Aggarwal and the company’s Board of Directors to ensure an orderly transition of her responsibilities.

“This is further to our intimation dated August 13, 2026 regarding the resignation of Mona Aggarwal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company,” Jubilant FoodWorks stated in its regulatory filing.

The company said the revised departure date was intended to provide additional time for the transition.

“In this regard and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that as mutually agreed between the Board of Directors and Mona Aggarwal, her notice period has been extended to facilitate orderly transition of responsibilities. Accordingly, Mona Aggarwal shall continue as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and KMP of the Company until the close of business hours on March 31, 2027 instead of November 13, 2026,” the filing stated.

Jubilant FoodWorks said all other information disclosed in its August 13 filing, including the reason for Aggarwal’s resignation, remains unchanged. (Source: IANS)