NEW DELHI–India and the United States are approaching the final stages of negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, with most major issues nearly resolved, although uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies continues to delay a potential signing, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said Wednesday.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “India’s Next Leap: Reforms, Competitiveness and Growth” during a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) event, Agrawal said negotiations had made substantial progress, with three major components of the proposed agreement almost finalized.

“The India–US trade agreement is at an advanced stage, with the legal text negotiated and discussions nearing completion,” Agrawal said.

However, he cautioned that the timeline for formally signing the agreement remains uncertain because negotiators are awaiting greater clarity on the future of the U.S. tariff system.

According to Agrawal, uncertainty surrounding American trade policies has increased following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the previous tariff structure. He said both countries need a clearer understanding of the new tariff framework before finalizing the agreement.

“Concluding the negotiations and having everything ready is something that we strive towards as soon as possible,” Agrawal said.

The proposed agreement is expected to strengthen economic relations between India and the United States, although its final terms and implementation timeline remain dependent on the outcome of ongoing discussions.

Agrawal also said India is pursuing trade negotiations with several other countries and regional blocs as part of its broader strategy to expand international trade and improve market access for Indian businesses.

Some of those negotiations are currently under review and are expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks and months, he said.

Separately, Agrawal addressed concerns about India’s gold imports, projecting that purchases of the precious metal from overseas markets would remain manageable at approximately $30 billion to $40 billion this year.

He attributed the moderation in imports partly to the country’s existing import duty structure, which he said has helped limit demand.

Agrawal also welcomed the recent decline in gold prices but acknowledged that imports would continue because of the metal’s importance in international commodity markets.

He noted that gold is widely traded globally, limiting the government’s ability to control imports as international commerce expands.

When asked whether the government was considering raising import duties on gold, Agrawal said such decisions fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Revenue.

“I am not a designated person to comment on it. I leave it to the Department of Revenue to decide. But I think the current duty structure is holding on and has had a positive impact on imports,” he said.

The Commerce Secretary’s remarks come as India continues efforts to strengthen its global trade relationships while addressing tariff uncertainties and broader economic challenges. (Source: IANS)