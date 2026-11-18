NEW DELHI–Air India Express has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Deepak Rajawat, as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2026, as the airline continues its expansion and integration efforts within the Tata Group’s aviation business.

The airline’s Board of Directors announced the leadership appointment Wednesday, selecting Rajawat to lead the carrier following his tenure overseeing its financial operations and supporting its growth strategy.

Rajawat brings more than 20 years of experience in aviation, finance, commercial operations and strategic planning. He has held senior leadership positions across the Tata Group’s airline businesses, including Vistara and Air India Express.

Since joining Air India Express as CFO, Rajawat has played a significant role in strengthening the airline’s financial position while supporting its expansion and organizational transformation.

Before joining Air India Express, Rajawat was associated with Vistara from its inception, holding leadership positions in corporate planning, aircraft acquisition and finance.

He subsequently served as Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing several major business functions, including revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, airline partnerships, product development, inflight services, marketing and customer experience.

During his time at Vistara, the airline expanded to become India’s second-largest carrier by domestic market share and gained international recognition for its service quality.

Vistara was ranked 20th among the world’s leading airlines by Skytrax in 2022 and improved to 16th place in both 2023 and 2024.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman of Air India Express, said Rajawat’s background in finance and airline operations positions him to lead the carrier through its next phase of development.

“Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group’s airlines,” Aggarwal said.

Rajawat said he looks forward to assuming the leadership role as Air India Express continues its transformation and growth.

“I am honoured to assume this responsibility at an exciting stage in Air India Express’ journey. Having been part of the Tata group’s aviation ecosystem through Vistara and now Air India Express, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the evolution of Indian aviation over the past decade,” Rajawat said.

The appointment comes as Air India Express continues to strengthen its operations and expand its presence in India’s aviation market as part of the Tata Group’s broader airline strategy. (Source: IANS)