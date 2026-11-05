Indian Stocks Surge as Sensex Gains 2,009 Points, Nifty Closes Above 24,500

MUMBAI–Indian stock markets rallied sharply Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex gaining more than 2,000 points and the Nifty closing above 24,500, as falling crude oil prices and hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East boosted investor confidence.

The rally extended Indian equities’ winning streak to five consecutive trading sessions, supported by expectations that geopolitical tensions could ease following Democratic gains in the U.S. midterm elections.

The BSE Sensex surged 2,008.61 points, or 2.6%, to close at 79,310.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 576 points, or 2.4%, to finish at 24,536.60.

The gains marked one of the strongest single-day performances for Indian equities in recent months.

The rally also increased the combined market capitalization of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange by Rs 7.03 trillion, bringing the total to Rs 501.45 trillion from Rs 494.42 trillion in the previous session.

Investor optimism extended beyond large-cap stocks, although gains in the broader market were more modest.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index advanced 1.87%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 rose 0.56%.

Automobile, real estate and financial services stocks led the market’s advance, reflecting renewed interest in sectors that could benefit from lower inflation, improved financing conditions and stronger economic activity.

The Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank indices were among the strongest sectoral performers.

However, chemical and media stocks lagged the broader market.

Despite the widespread gains, several major companies ended the session lower. Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the Nifty’s notable decliners.

Market analysts attributed much of the rally to falling global crude oil prices, which could ease inflationary pressures and reduce costs for Indian businesses.

As a major importer of crude oil, India is particularly sensitive to changes in international energy prices. Lower oil prices can help reduce the country’s import bill while improving profit margins for companies dependent on fuel and transportation.

Investors were also encouraged by expectations of a possible reduction in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have contributed to uncertainty in global energy markets.

Technical analysts said the Nifty’s advance above several key moving averages strengthened the outlook for Indian equities and suggested a potential reversal of the previous downward trend.

“Any dip towards 24,200 could act as immediate support, while 24,000 remains crucial positional support. On the upside, resistance is placed at 24,800 and 25,000. A buy-on-dips strategy remains advisable,” market experts stated.

Analysts identified 24,800 and 25,000 as important resistance levels that could determine whether the market’s upward momentum continues.

The rally also coincided with improving expectations surrounding corporate earnings, bond yields and foreign investment flows.

“For now, the stars appear aligned, with crude, yields, earnings and foreign flows all turning in the market’s favour, keeping the near-term bias constructive. Yet the rally’s staying power will ultimately depend on whether breadth remains strong and whether the hope of de-escalation translates into concrete progress on the ground,” market watchers noted.

While Thursday’s gains reflected renewed investor optimism, analysts cautioned that the sustainability of the rally would depend on continued participation across market sectors and tangible progress toward easing geopolitical tensions. (Source: IANS)