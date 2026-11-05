Starlink’s India Launch Delayed by Regulatory and Security Approvals, Not Telecom Industry Opposition: Report

NEW DELHI–Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service remains unable to launch commercial operations in India because of pending regulatory and security approvals, rather than opposition from domestic telecommunications companies, according to a new report.

The report by Europinion challenges allegations that powerful Indian business interests have deliberately obstructed Starlink’s entry into the country, pointing instead to unresolved government approvals involving security clearance, satellite spectrum allocation and foreign investment requirements.

Starlink received its license to operate in India in June 2025 but has yet to secure all the necessary permissions to begin offering commercial satellite broadband services.

In October, Musk alleged that influential business interests were preventing Starlink from entering the Indian market. The Indian government rejected those allegations, describing them as baseless and misconceived.

Europinion suggested that neither explanation fully accounts for the delays.

The publication noted that two of India’s largest telecommunications companies, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, entered into distribution agreements with Starlink in 2025, potentially allowing the satellite internet provider to reach customers through their existing networks.

Those agreements complicate claims that domestic telecommunications companies have been working collectively to prevent Starlink’s entry.

The report also examined disagreements over how satellite communications spectrum should be allocated.

Indian telecommunications operators had previously favored competitive spectrum auctions, while Starlink supported administrative allocation.

The government ultimately selected administrative allocation, bringing its policy more closely in line with Starlink’s preferred approach.

However, the final pricing and allocation process remains incomplete.

“The price for the spectrum was approved by a government committee in September. However, the final decision is still pending. Both sides’ stories have gaps. The truth sits somewhere in the middle,” the report stated.

Security clearance represents another major obstacle for Starlink and other satellite communications providers seeking to operate in India.

According to the report, similar security-related approval requirements have affected domestic satellite internet ventures associated with Reliance Jio, as well as Eutelsat OneWeb.

Europinion argued that the government’s security concerns cannot be dismissed, citing incidents in 2024 in which devices bearing Starlink branding were reportedly recovered during a drug seizure near the Andaman Islands and a security operation in Manipur.

The incidents have raised questions about the potential unauthorized use of satellite communications equipment in sensitive areas.

However, the report also criticized the Indian government for failing to explain why the security review process has taken so long.

Authorities have not provided a firm timeline for completing the outstanding approvals, although the government has indicated that a final decision on satellite spectrum pricing is approaching.

The prolonged approval process comes as India continues efforts to expand internet connectivity in rural and underserved communities.

According to figures cited in the report, more than 11,000 Indian villages remained without 4G mobile connectivity as of May 2026.

Satellite broadband services could offer an alternative means of connecting remote communities where traditional telecommunications infrastructure is difficult or expensive to deploy.

The report suggested that a more streamlined regulatory process could help accelerate the availability of satellite internet services while maintaining necessary national security safeguards.

For now, Starlink’s planned expansion into India remains dependent on the completion of government approvals, leaving the company without a confirmed date for its commercial launch. (Source: IANS)