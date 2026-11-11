Investigation Involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Raises Questions Over South Korea’s AI Partnerships

SEOUL–An unfolding controversy involving Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has raised concerns about the potential impact on South Korea’s expanding artificial intelligence partnerships with the US semiconductor giant, although government officials say existing chip deliveries and major technology projects remain on schedule.

Huang has played a central role in strengthening Nvidia’s relationships with South Korea’s largest technology companies, building partnerships spanning advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure, robotics and autonomous vehicles.

During a visit to South Korea in June, Huang met with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. Their gathering over soju and grilled pork belly attracted widespread attention and highlighted the growing cooperation between Nvidia and South Korea’s industrial leaders.

Huang subsequently met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during the San Francisco AI Summit in July, joining executives from the country’s leading conglomerates to discuss opportunities for expanding technological collaboration.

However, Huang is now facing scrutiny over a reported controversy involving a woman suspected of connections to Chinese intelligence, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The reports have raised questions about potential US regulatory action, uncertainty surrounding Nvidia’s leadership and possible consequences for South Korea’s artificial intelligence supply chain.

The controversy has also coincided with changes to Nvidia’s public engagements in South Korea.

Madison Huang, an Nvidia executive and the CEO’s daughter, unexpectedly canceled her scheduled appearance at Nvidia AI Day in Seoul on Monday, citing family reasons. She had been expected to meet technology executives and government officials during the event.

Nvidia representatives declined to comment when asked whether the reported US congressional investigation could affect the company’s commitment to supply 260,000 graphics processing units to South Korea or its partnerships with major Korean semiconductor manufacturers.

There is currently no indication that the controversy has disrupted Nvidia’s existing supply agreements or major artificial intelligence projects in the country.

South Korean officials have sought to reassure industry participants that planned chip deliveries remain on track.

“We will have to wait and see how the controversy affects Nvidia, but we expect the contracted shipments to proceed without disruption,” Ryu Je-myung, South Korea’s Second Vice Minister of Science and ICT, said Monday during a parliamentary budget committee session.

The uncertainty comes as Nvidia expands its role in South Korea’s efforts to develop advanced computing infrastructure and strengthen the country’s position in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are particularly important partners because they supply high-bandwidth memory chips used in Nvidia’s advanced AI processors.

Any additional US regulatory restrictions involving semiconductor supply chains connected to China could create complications for the Korean manufacturers, potentially affecting production schedules, investment decisions and future technology development.

Although existing commercial agreements appear unaffected, changes to Nvidia’s product development plans or business strategy could have broader consequences for its Korean partners.

The company’s influence in South Korea also extends well beyond semiconductor manufacturing.

During Nvidia AI Day, telecommunications provider SK Telecom and domestic AI chip developer Rebellions announced plans to combine Nvidia graphics processors with Rebellions’ neural processing units at SK Telecom’s artificial intelligence data centers.

The collaboration is intended to support the development of advanced computing infrastructure by integrating different types of AI processing technology.

Kakao Mobility, a major South Korean transportation technology company, also announced plans to work with Nvidia on Level 4 autonomous driving systems, initially focusing on purpose-built vehicles manufactured by Kia.

Separately, Nvidia completed a $1 billion investment in South Korean internet company Naver last week, acquiring a 4.13% ownership stake.

The investment is intended to accelerate a joint artificial intelligence initiative announced by the two companies in June.

Together, the agreements demonstrate Nvidia’s growing involvement in South Korea’s technology sector, including telecommunications, autonomous transportation, semiconductor manufacturing and software development.

They also highlight the potential risks associated with the country’s increasing reliance on Nvidia for advanced AI processors, computing infrastructure and strategic technology partnerships.

Industry observers say the consequences of the reported investigation will largely depend on whether it results in regulatory action, changes in Nvidia’s leadership or adjustments to the company’s commercial priorities.

For now, South Korean officials continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining cooperation with Nvidia as domestic companies seek to compete more effectively in international technology markets.

“The competitiveness of the AI industry can be further enhanced when diverse capabilities are interconnected and integrated, beyond advances in individual technologies,” Lee Do-kyu, a senior official at South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, said during the Nvidia event.

“We hope South Korean companies will identify opportunities for technological and business cooperation with Nvidia and ultimately expand into global markets together.” (Source: IANS)