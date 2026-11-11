Qualcomm Begins Layoffs in India, With About 1,000 Jobs at Risk Amid Global Restructuring

NEW DELHI–US semiconductor giant Qualcomm has begun laying off employees in India as part of a global workforce restructuring initiative, with approximately 1,000 positions potentially affected across its engineering and research operations, according to media reports.

The planned reductions could affect an estimated 5% to 6% of Qualcomm’s workforce in India, where the company maintains a significant presence in semiconductor engineering, product development and research.

The layoffs reportedly began at the company’s Bengaluru offices, with senior engineers and other experienced technical employees among those affected.

The restructuring is expected to expand to Qualcomm’s engineering and research facilities in Hyderabad, the Delhi National Capital Region and Chennai in the coming days, according to the reports.

Employees affected by the reductions have reportedly been offered severance packages equivalent to three months of salary, along with additional compensation based on their years of service.

Some employees have also reportedly been offered an additional month’s salary if they complete and sign their separation agreements within three days.

Qualcomm has not publicly confirmed the reported severance arrangements.

The reductions follow an October 20 announcement by Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon outlining plans for a global workforce restructuring following the company’s annual employee performance review process.

Qualcomm has characterized the initiative as a performance-focused effort intended to strengthen accountability and align staffing levels with changing business priorities.

However, reports that senior engineers and long-serving employees are among those losing their jobs have raised questions about whether the restructuring also involves broader cost reductions and organizational changes.

According to the reports, decisions about affected positions may involve individual performance ratings, team-level evaluations and assessments by senior management, including executives based in the United States.

Employees have also reported potential job reductions across several specialized engineering divisions, including radio frequency technology, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and global navigation satellite systems.

The layoffs come as Qualcomm adjusts its business strategy in response to changing conditions in the global semiconductor market.

The company has historically relied heavily on smartphone-related semiconductor sales, but pressure in the global smartphone market has encouraged it to expand into other areas.

Qualcomm has increasingly focused on artificial intelligence, automotive technologies, connected devices and data center semiconductors as potential sources of future growth.

The workforce reductions in India are taking place against the backdrop of continued job losses across the global technology industry.

More than 80,000 technology jobs were reportedly eliminated worldwide during the first quarter of 2026, with some estimates suggesting total layoffs could exceed 300,000 by the end of the year.

Major technology companies, including Oracle, Amazon and Meta, have also undertaken workforce reductions as the industry adjusts spending priorities and organizational structures.

For Qualcomm’s India operations, the reported cuts could represent a significant restructuring of engineering teams as the company redirects resources toward emerging technologies and new business opportunities. (Source: IANS)