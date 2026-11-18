NEW DELHI–Tata Motors has expanded its international commercial vehicle operations into Syria through a distribution partnership with Ghassan Aboud Automotive and its subsidiary, Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO), the Indian automaker announced Wednesday.

The agreement marks Tata Motors’ entry into Syria’s transportation and logistics market, where the company plans to introduce a comprehensive lineup of commercial vehicles supported by a nationwide sales and service network.

Under the partnership, Tata Motors will offer cargo vehicles ranging from pickup trucks with capacities below one ton to heavy-duty trucks capable of handling up to 60 tons. The company will also introduce passenger transportation vehicles with seating capacities ranging from nine to 71 passengers.

GAMCO will oversee distribution and provide sales and after-sales services throughout Syria, leveraging its existing regional presence and automotive industry experience.

Asif Shamim, Head of International Business for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said the partnership would enable the company to introduce its transportation solutions to Syrian businesses and commercial operators.

“We are pleased to partner with Ghassan Aboud Automotive and GAMCO as we introduce our advanced mobility solutions in Syria. The company brings deep industry expertise, a strong customer-first approach and an established footprint in the region,” Shamim said.

“With road transport serving as the backbone of Syria’s freight movement, we are confident that our wide range of Tata Motors’ dependable commercial vehicles will find strong response in the country. Tata Motors’ portfolio is globally recognised for delivering high productivity, robust performance and low total cost of ownership, backed by comprehensive sales and aftermarket support,” he added.

The company expects its range of commercial vehicles to serve multiple sectors of the Syrian economy, including freight transportation, logistics and passenger mobility.

Saud Abbasi, CEO of Emerging Markets at Ghassan Aboud Holding, said the addition of Tata Motors would strengthen the group’s automotive portfolio in Syria and provide customers with additional transportation options.

Abbasi said the Indian automaker’s commercial vehicle lineup is suited to the needs of the Syrian market, offering practical transportation solutions for businesses operating across different industries.

“We have high expectations for the brand and its potential in Syria and look forward to building a successful partnership that creates long-term value for our customers and partners while contributing to the country’s development,” Abbasi said.

The expansion into Syria is part of Tata Motors’ strategy to increase its presence in international commercial vehicle markets and develop partnerships with regional distributors.

Tata Motors currently operates in more than 50 countries, with a presence across Africa, the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, South America and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The new agreement extends the company’s distribution network into another Middle Eastern market as it seeks to expand sales opportunities for its commercial vehicles and strengthen its global automotive business. (Source: IANS)