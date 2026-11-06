Tesla to Scale Back Cybertruck Production in Texas to Expand Cybercab Manufacturing, Musk Says

NEW DELHI–Tesla plans to reduce Cybertruck production at its Texas Gigafactory beginning in mid-2027 to make room for increased manufacturing of its autonomous Cybercab, according to CEO Elon Musk, signaling a shift in the electric vehicle maker’s production priorities.

Musk said the company intends to wind down Cybertruck manufacturing at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year as it expands capacity for the Cybercab, a vehicle designed to support Tesla’s planned autonomous ride-hailing network.

The announcement reflects Tesla’s growing emphasis on self-driving transportation as the company seeks to expand beyond conventional electric vehicle sales.

However, Musk did not clarify whether Cybertruck production would move to another Tesla facility or eventually be discontinued, leaving questions about the pickup truck’s long-term future.

Introduced in 2023, the Cybertruck attracted widespread attention for its unconventional stainless-steel design and futuristic technology.

Tesla originally positioned the electric pickup as a competitor to established truck manufacturers, including Ford, with expectations that it would establish a significant presence in the pickup market.

Despite considerable interest surrounding its launch, the Cybertruck has encountered several challenges, including vehicle recalls, quality-control issues and repeated pricing changes.

Weaker-than-expected consumer demand has also affected the vehicle’s commercial performance, prompting Tesla to adjust prices in an effort to attract additional buyers.

The planned production changes come as Tesla directs more resources toward autonomous vehicle development.

The Cybercab is designed as a fully autonomous vehicle that could serve as a central component of Tesla’s proposed robotaxi network.

Expanding Cybercab production capacity at Gigafactory Texas would allow the company to increase manufacturing of vehicles intended for self-driving transportation services.

The move also highlights Tesla’s strategy of pursuing opportunities in autonomous mobility as competition intensifies across the global electric vehicle industry.

Separately, Tesla India recently introduced a software update for its Model Y and Model Y L vehicles featuring Halloween-themed customization options.

The update includes a ghost-themed vehicle avatar, seasonal sound effects, special lighting sequences, decorative vehicle wraps and a customized locking sound.

Tesla said the features were delivered through its over-the-air software update system, which allows vehicles to receive new functions and improvements remotely without visiting a service center. (Source: IANS)