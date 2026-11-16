NEW DELHI–Three prominent Indian-origin technology executives are being discussed as potential successors to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, following his abrupt resignation from the artificial intelligence chipmaker after more than three decades at its helm.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora are among the executives whose names have surfaced in discussions surrounding Nvidia’s leadership transition.

The speculation follows Nvidia’s November 12 announcement that Huang, who co-founded the company in 1993, had resigned as President, CEO and a member of its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

His departure came amid mounting scrutiny over reports concerning his personal conduct, including allegations of multiple extramarital affairs.

Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as Interim CEO while its board begins searching for a permanent replacement. Kress will continue serving as CFO during the transition.

The company has said it will consider both internal and external candidates. However, Nvidia has not publicly identified any individuals under consideration for the permanent position.

Kurian, who was born in Kerala, has attracted particular attention because of his leadership of Google Cloud, one of the world’s major cloud computing and AI infrastructure businesses.

Under his leadership, Google Cloud has expanded its enterprise technology operations and strengthened its presence in artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud infrastructure.

Kurian was recently ranked fifth on the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, which recognized Indian-origin executives leading some of the world’s most valuable companies.

Despite speculation linking him to Nvidia’s top position, Kurian has declined to comment on the possibility.

In an email exchange with reporters, he offered no response to questions about whether he would be interested in succeeding Huang.

Mehrotra, who leads Micron Technology, is another Indian-origin executive whose name has emerged in discussions about Nvidia’s future leadership.

His experience in semiconductor manufacturing and memory technologies could be relevant as Nvidia continues expanding its AI hardware business.

Arora, Chairman and CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, is also being mentioned as a possible contender.

Arora has extensive experience in global technology operations and corporate leadership, including senior positions at Google and SoftBank before taking charge of Palo Alto Networks.

The discussion over potential successors intensified after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested Sunday that Nvidia should consider looking outside the company for its next chief executive.

The leadership search comes at a critical time for Nvidia, which has become one of the most influential companies in the global technology industry because of the growing demand for its AI processors and computing infrastructure.

Huang played a central role in transforming Nvidia from a graphics processing company into a major supplier of chips used to train and operate advanced artificial intelligence systems.

His departure has raised questions about who can maintain the company’s technological leadership, manage its relationships with major customers and oversee its continued expansion.

Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013, brings extensive financial management experience and familiarity with the company’s operations.

As Interim CEO, she is responsible for maintaining business continuity while the board evaluates candidates for the permanent position.

The possible consideration of Kurian, Mehrotra and Arora also highlights the growing influence of Indian-origin executives in the global technology industry.

All three lead major American technology companies and have experience managing complex international operations.

However, there has been no official confirmation that any of the three executives has been approached by Nvidia or expressed interest in the position.

Nvidia’s board has indicated that speculation about individual candidates is premature, leaving the company’s eventual leadership choice uncertain. (Source: IANS)