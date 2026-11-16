MUMBAI–Shares of Mahindra Logistics fell nearly 15% on Monday, marking their steepest intraday decline on record after the company announced the resignation of Managing Director and CEO Hemant Sikka and appointed Mohammed Turra as his successor.

The stock dropped as much as 14.5% during the November 16 trading session as investors reacted to the leadership changes announced Friday.

Shares hit an intraday low of Rs 367.60 before recovering slightly to trade at Rs 371.75, down 13.4%. The decline reduced the stock’s gains for 2026 to approximately 17%.

Mahindra Logistics announced that Sikka will step down as Managing Director, CEO and a member of the company’s Board of Directors at the close of business on December 15, 2026.

In his resignation letter dated November 12, Sikka said he had decided to leave the company to pursue other professional opportunities. His final day of employment will be December 23.

The company’s board has appointed Mohammed Turra as Managing Director and CEO (Designate), effective November 16.

Turra is scheduled to formally assume the position on December 16, 2026, for a five-year term extending through December 15, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

Turra currently serves as Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra First Choice Wheels, a position he has held since October 2024.

During his tenure, he has overseen the expansion of the Mahindra Group’s multi-brand used-vehicle business.

He brings more than 28 years of professional experience across corporate management, strategic consulting and business development, with assignments spanning India, the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

A graduate of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Turra has previously held positions at Boston Consulting Group, Unilever, IBM and Alstom.

He joined the Mahindra Group in 2016 as part of its Group Strategy division, where he worked on corporate development and business initiatives.

Turra later led Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing business operated by Mahindra Finance, before becoming head of Mahindra First Choice Wheels.

His appointment comes as Mahindra Logistics continues to expand its transportation, warehousing and supply chain management operations.

The leadership transition triggered a significant selloff despite the company’s recent improvement in financial performance.

For the quarter ended September 2026, Mahindra Logistics reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.2 crore, compared with a net loss of Rs 10.4 crore during the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The return to profitability represented a substantial improvement in the company’s year-over-year financial results.

However, the announcement of Sikka’s departure appeared to overshadow the stronger earnings performance, prompting investors to reassess the company’s near-term outlook.

The sharp decline in share prices reflected market uncertainty surrounding the executive transition as Mahindra Logistics prepares for a change in leadership in December. (Source: IANS)