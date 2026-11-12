Top 50 Indian-Origin Women Shaping Corporate America

WALTHAM, Mass.–Indian-origin women are making their mark in corporate America, leading major companies and holding influential executive positions across a wide range of industries. IndUS Business Journal recognizes 50 of these leaders, listed alphabetically by last name.

Name Title Company Headquarters 1. Anu Aiyengar Global Chair of Investment Banking and M&A JPMorgan Chase New York, NY 2. Raji Arasu Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Autodesk San Francisco, CA 3. Harshita Arora General Partner Y Combinator San Francisco, CA 4. Aparna Bawa Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and People Officer Intel Santa Clara, CA 5. Nilanjana Bhowmik Founder and General Partner Converge Cambridge, MA 6. Rohini Chakravarthy Managing Partner NewBuild Venture Capital Palo Alto, CA 7. Tapaswee Chandele Executive Vice President and Global Chief People Officer The Coca-Cola Company Atlanta, GA 8. Aparna Chennapragada Vice President of Wearables Product Meta Menlo Park, CA 9. Ekta Chopra Chief Technology and AI Officer e.l.f. Beauty Oakland, CA 10. Sonal Desai Executive Vice President and Global Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income Franklin Templeton San Mateo, CA 11. Mandy Dhaliwal Chief Marketing Officer Nutanix San Jose, CA 12. Nisha Dua Co-Founder and Managing Partner BBG Ventures New York, NY 13. Anu Duggal Founding Partner Female Founders Fund New York, NY 14. Amala Duggirala Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer Delta Air Lines Atlanta, GA 15. Shruti Gandhi Founder and Managing Partner Array Ventures San Francisco, CA 16. Seemantini Godbole Executive Vice President and Chief Information and AI Officer Lowe’s Mooresville, NC 17. Anchal Gupta Chief Technology Officer American Airlines Fort Worth, TX 18. Anju Gupta Vice President of Data Science and AI/ML Northwestern Mutual Milwaukee, WI 19. Neesha Hathi Managing Director and Head of Wealth Advisory, Banking and Trust Services Charles Schwab Westlake, TX 20. Reshma Shetty Founder and Chief Operations Officer Ginkgo Bioworks Boston, MA 21. Shanthi Iyer Chief Information Officer Docusign San Francisco, CA 22. Charu Jain Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Innovation Alaska Airlines SeaTac, WA 23. Dipti Kachru Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer State Street Boston, MA 24. Gunjan Kedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer U.S. Bancorp Minneapolis, MN 25. Reshma Kewalramani President and Chief Executive Officer Vertex Pharmaceuticals Boston, MA 26. Meena Lakdawala-Flynn Chair of Global Private Wealth Management and Co-Head of One Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs New York, NY 27. Praniti Lakhwara Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise AI Zscaler San Jose, CA 28. Purba Majumder President and Chief Executive Officer Cybervation Dublin, OH 29. Ritu Narayan Founder and Chief Executive Officer Zum Redwood City, CA 30. Neha Narkhede Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Oscilar Palo Alto, CA 31. Krunali Patel Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Texas Instruments Dallas, TX 32. Pranitha Patil Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer Function Health Austin, TX 33. Sonali Pier Managing Director and Portfolio Manager PIMCO Newport Beach, CA 34. Ranjini Poddar Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Artech Morristown, NJ 35. Meerah Rajavel Chief Information Officer Palo Alto Networks Santa Clara, CA 36. Yamini Rangan Chief Executive Officer HubSpot Cambridge, MA 37. Archana Rao Chief Information Officer Klaviyo Boston, MA 38. Shubhi Rao Founder and Chief Executive Officer Uplevyl Austin, TX 39. Bindu Reddy Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Abacus.AI San Francisco, CA 40. Kirthiga Reddy Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Virtualness San Francisco, CA 41. Gayatri Sarkar Founder and Chief Executive Officer Advaita Capital Boston, MA 42. Surbhi Sarna Group Partner Y Combinator San Francisco, CA 43. Sonali Shah Chief Executive Officer Cobalt Boston, MA 44. Shatabdi Sharma Chief Information Officer Capacity LLC North Brunswick, NJ 45. Navrina Singh Founder and Chief Executive Officer Credo AI Palo Alto, CA 46. Nishi Somaiya Global Co-Head of Wealth Management Goldman Sachs New York, NY 47. Nimisha Srivastava Chief Executive Officer Slingshot Biosciences Emeryville, CA 48. Savita Subramanian Managing Director and Head of U.S. Equity and Quantitative Strategy Bank of America Charlotte, NC 49. Jayshree Ullal Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Arista Networks Santa Clara, CA 50. Jo Varshney Founder and Chief Executive Officer VeriSIM Life San Francisco, CA