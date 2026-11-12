Top 50 Indian-Origin Women Shaping Corporate America

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Indus Business Journal
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Top row, from left: Jayshree Ullal, Reshma Kewalramani and Gunjan Kedia. Bottom row, from left: Yamini Rangan, Raji Arasu and Neha Narkhede.

WALTHAM, Mass.–Indian-origin women are making their mark in corporate America, leading major companies and holding influential executive positions across a wide range of industries. IndUS Business Journal recognizes 50 of these leaders, listed alphabetically by last name.

NameTitleCompanyHeadquarters
1. Anu AiyengarGlobal Chair of Investment Banking and M&AJPMorgan ChaseNew York, NY
2. Raji ArasuExecutive Vice President and Chief Technology OfficerAutodeskSan Francisco, CA
3. Harshita AroraGeneral PartnerY CombinatorSan Francisco, CA
4. Aparna BawaExecutive Vice President and Chief Legal and People OfficerIntelSanta Clara, CA
5. Nilanjana BhowmikFounder and General PartnerConvergeCambridge, MA
6. Rohini ChakravarthyManaging PartnerNewBuild Venture CapitalPalo Alto, CA
7. Tapaswee ChandeleExecutive Vice President and Global Chief People OfficerThe Coca-Cola CompanyAtlanta, GA
8. Aparna ChennapragadaVice President of Wearables ProductMetaMenlo Park, CA
9. Ekta ChopraChief Technology and AI Officere.l.f. BeautyOakland, CA
10. Sonal DesaiExecutive Vice President and Global Chief Investment Officer, Fixed IncomeFranklin TempletonSan Mateo, CA
11. Mandy DhaliwalChief Marketing OfficerNutanixSan Jose, CA
12. Nisha DuaCo-Founder and Managing PartnerBBG VenturesNew York, NY
13. Anu DuggalFounding PartnerFemale Founders FundNew York, NY
14. Amala DuggiralaExecutive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology OfficerDelta Air LinesAtlanta, GA
15. Shruti GandhiFounder and Managing PartnerArray VenturesSan Francisco, CA
16. Seemantini GodboleExecutive Vice President and Chief Information and AI OfficerLowe’sMooresville, NC
17. Anchal GuptaChief Technology OfficerAmerican AirlinesFort Worth, TX
18. Anju GuptaVice President of Data Science and AI/MLNorthwestern MutualMilwaukee, WI
19. Neesha HathiManaging Director and Head of Wealth Advisory, Banking and Trust ServicesCharles SchwabWestlake, TX
20. Reshma ShettyFounder and Chief Operations Officer Ginkgo BioworksBoston, MA
21. Shanthi IyerChief Information OfficerDocusignSan Francisco, CA
22. Charu JainSenior Vice President of Merchandising and InnovationAlaska AirlinesSeaTac, WA
23. Dipti KachruExecutive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing OfficerState StreetBoston, MA
24. Gunjan KediaChairman and Chief Executive OfficerU.S. BancorpMinneapolis, MN
25. Reshma KewalramaniPresident and Chief Executive OfficerVertex PharmaceuticalsBoston, MA
26. Meena Lakdawala-FlynnChair of Global Private Wealth Management and Co-Head of One Goldman SachsGoldman SachsNew York, NY
27. Praniti LakhwaraExecutive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise AIZscalerSan Jose, CA
28. Purba MajumderPresident and Chief Executive OfficerCybervationDublin, OH
29. Ritu NarayanFounder and Chief Executive OfficerZumRedwood City, CA
30. Neha NarkhedeCo-Founder and Chief Executive OfficerOscilarPalo Alto, CA
31. Krunali PatelSenior Vice President and Chief Information OfficerTexas InstrumentsDallas, TX
32. Pranitha PatilCo-Founder and Chief Business OfficerFunction HealthAustin, TX
33. Sonali PierManaging Director and Portfolio ManagerPIMCONewport Beach, CA
34. Ranjini PoddarCo-Founder and Chief Executive OfficerArtechMorristown, NJ
35. Meerah RajavelChief Information OfficerPalo Alto NetworksSanta Clara, CA
36. Yamini RanganChief Executive OfficerHubSpotCambridge, MA
37. Archana RaoChief Information OfficerKlaviyoBoston, MA
38. Shubhi RaoFounder and Chief Executive OfficerUplevylAustin, TX
39. Bindu ReddyCo-Founder and Chief Executive OfficerAbacus.AISan Francisco, CA
40. Kirthiga ReddyCo-Founder and Chief Executive OfficerVirtualnessSan Francisco, CA
41. Gayatri SarkarFounder and Chief Executive OfficerAdvaita CapitalBoston, MA
42. Surbhi SarnaGroup PartnerY CombinatorSan Francisco, CA
43. Sonali ShahChief Executive OfficerCobaltBoston, MA
44. Shatabdi SharmaChief Information OfficerCapacity LLCNorth Brunswick, NJ
45. Navrina SinghFounder and Chief Executive OfficerCredo AIPalo Alto, CA
46. Nishi SomaiyaGlobal Co-Head of Wealth ManagementGoldman SachsNew York, NY
47. Nimisha SrivastavaChief Executive OfficerSlingshot BiosciencesEmeryville, CA
48. Savita SubramanianManaging Director and Head of U.S. Equity and Quantitative StrategyBank of AmericaCharlotte, NC
49. Jayshree UllalChairperson and Chief Executive OfficerArista NetworksSanta Clara, CA
50. Jo VarshneyFounder and Chief Executive OfficerVeriSIM LifeSan Francisco, CA

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