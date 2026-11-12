Top 50 Indian-Origin Women Shaping Corporate America

WALTHAM, Mass.–Indian-origin women are making their mark in corporate America, leading major companies and holding influential executive positions across a wide range of industries. IndUS Business Journal recognizes 50 of these leaders, listed alphabetically by last name.
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Headquarters
|1. Anu Aiyengar
|Global Chair of Investment Banking and M&A
|JPMorgan Chase
|New York, NY
|2. Raji Arasu
|Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
|Autodesk
|San Francisco, CA
|3. Harshita Arora
|General Partner
|Y Combinator
|San Francisco, CA
|4. Aparna Bawa
|Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and People Officer
|Intel
|Santa Clara, CA
|5. Nilanjana Bhowmik
|Founder and General Partner
|Converge
|Cambridge, MA
|6. Rohini Chakravarthy
|Managing Partner
|NewBuild Venture Capital
|Palo Alto, CA
|7. Tapaswee Chandele
|Executive Vice President and Global Chief People Officer
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Atlanta, GA
|8. Aparna Chennapragada
|Vice President of Wearables Product
|Meta
|Menlo Park, CA
|9. Ekta Chopra
|Chief Technology and AI Officer
|e.l.f. Beauty
|Oakland, CA
|10. Sonal Desai
|Executive Vice President and Global Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income
|Franklin Templeton
|San Mateo, CA
|11. Mandy Dhaliwal
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Nutanix
|San Jose, CA
|12. Nisha Dua
|Co-Founder and Managing Partner
|BBG Ventures
|New York, NY
|13. Anu Duggal
|Founding Partner
|Female Founders Fund
|New York, NY
|14. Amala Duggirala
|Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer
|Delta Air Lines
|Atlanta, GA
|15. Shruti Gandhi
|Founder and Managing Partner
|Array Ventures
|San Francisco, CA
|16. Seemantini Godbole
|Executive Vice President and Chief Information and AI Officer
|Lowe’s
|Mooresville, NC
|17. Anchal Gupta
|Chief Technology Officer
|American Airlines
|Fort Worth, TX
|18. Anju Gupta
|Vice President of Data Science and AI/ML
|Northwestern Mutual
|Milwaukee, WI
|19. Neesha Hathi
|Managing Director and Head of Wealth Advisory, Banking and Trust Services
|Charles Schwab
|Westlake, TX
|20. Reshma Shetty
|Founder and Chief Operations Officer
|Ginkgo Bioworks
|Boston, MA
|21. Shanthi Iyer
|Chief Information Officer
|Docusign
|San Francisco, CA
|22. Charu Jain
|Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Innovation
|Alaska Airlines
|SeaTac, WA
|23. Dipti Kachru
|Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer
|State Street
|Boston, MA
|24. Gunjan Kedia
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|U.S. Bancorp
|Minneapolis, MN
|25. Reshma Kewalramani
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|Boston, MA
|26. Meena Lakdawala-Flynn
|Chair of Global Private Wealth Management and Co-Head of One Goldman Sachs
|Goldman Sachs
|New York, NY
|27. Praniti Lakhwara
|Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise AI
|Zscaler
|San Jose, CA
|28. Purba Majumder
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Cybervation
|Dublin, OH
|29. Ritu Narayan
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Zum
|Redwood City, CA
|30. Neha Narkhede
|Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Oscilar
|Palo Alto, CA
|31. Krunali Patel
|Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer
|Texas Instruments
|Dallas, TX
|32. Pranitha Patil
|Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer
|Function Health
|Austin, TX
|33. Sonali Pier
|Managing Director and Portfolio Manager
|PIMCO
|Newport Beach, CA
|34. Ranjini Poddar
|Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Artech
|Morristown, NJ
|35. Meerah Rajavel
|Chief Information Officer
|Palo Alto Networks
|Santa Clara, CA
|36. Yamini Rangan
|Chief Executive Officer
|HubSpot
|Cambridge, MA
|37. Archana Rao
|Chief Information Officer
|Klaviyo
|Boston, MA
|38. Shubhi Rao
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Uplevyl
|Austin, TX
|39. Bindu Reddy
|Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Abacus.AI
|San Francisco, CA
|40. Kirthiga Reddy
|Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Virtualness
|San Francisco, CA
|41. Gayatri Sarkar
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Advaita Capital
|Boston, MA
|42. Surbhi Sarna
|Group Partner
|Y Combinator
|San Francisco, CA
|43. Sonali Shah
|Chief Executive Officer
|Cobalt
|Boston, MA
|44. Shatabdi Sharma
|Chief Information Officer
|Capacity LLC
|North Brunswick, NJ
|45. Navrina Singh
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|Credo AI
|Palo Alto, CA
|46. Nishi Somaiya
|Global Co-Head of Wealth Management
|Goldman Sachs
|New York, NY
|47. Nimisha Srivastava
|Chief Executive Officer
|Slingshot Biosciences
|Emeryville, CA
|48. Savita Subramanian
|Managing Director and Head of U.S. Equity and Quantitative Strategy
|Bank of America
|Charlotte, NC
|49. Jayshree Ullal
|Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer
|Arista Networks
|Santa Clara, CA
|50. Jo Varshney
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|VeriSIM Life
|San Francisco, CA