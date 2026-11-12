Elon Musk Says Hiring Jensen Huang Would Be an Honor Following Nvidia CEO’s Resignation

NEW DELHI–Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has expressed interest in hiring Jensen Huang following his resignation as Nvidia’s Chief Executive Officer amid allegations involving his personal relationships and concerns about potential Chinese espionage.

Responding to a social media post urging him to hire the Nvidia Co-Founder, Musk wrote on X, “That would be an honor.”

The brief exchange came as Nvidia faced mounting pressure over Huang’s leadership. The semiconductor giant announced Thursday that Huang had resigned, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress appointed Interim CEO.

Musk did not specify which of his companies might employ Huang or indicate whether any formal discussions about a potential position had taken place.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief had previously defended Huang following reports about his personal conduct.

Earlier this month, Musk endorsed comments from Sequoia Capital Partner Shaun Maguire, who described Huang as one of the most accomplished entrepreneurs of his generation while acknowledging that he had made a serious mistake.

Maguire argued that Huang’s actions, although damaging, did not necessarily indicate malicious intent.

“Two mistakes don’t make a right and I believe Jensen is irreplaceable for America’s AI leadership,” Maguire wrote.

Musk responded, “I agree.”

Huang’s departure follows reports concerning relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive whom U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having connections to China’s intelligence services.

The allegations have raised questions about potential national security implications because of Nvidia’s central role in supplying advanced semiconductors used in artificial intelligence systems.

However, the espionage allegations have not been independently verified, and Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe its proprietary technology or U.S. national security has been compromised.

Huang also faced reports alleging a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s Vice President of Healthcare, raising additional questions about compliance with the company’s corporate conduct policies.

Before his resignation, Nvidia’s board had reportedly launched an independent investigation into the allegations and was considering Huang’s future with the company.

The controversy has unsettled investors, contributing to a sharp decline in Nvidia shares. The stock fell as much as 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday, while its losses over five trading sessions reached approximately 13%, according to initial market reports.

The developments have also raised concerns about leadership continuity at Nvidia, which has become one of the world’s most influential technology companies as demand for AI computing infrastructure has surged.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, played a central role in transforming the company from a graphics processor manufacturer into a leading supplier of advanced chips used by major artificial intelligence developers.

Musk’s public support comes amid growing demand for Nvidia technology across his businesses, particularly in artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

Despite Musk’s willingness to consider hiring Huang, there has been no announcement of a formal offer or any indication that Huang plans to join Tesla, SpaceX or another Musk-led company. (Source: IANS)