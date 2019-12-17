Mumbai– Global tech major Oracle on Tuesday announced that Oracle Cloud Applications is now live on its “Gen 2” Cloud region in the country.

The move is aimed at helping Oracle’s existing and new customers, including those operating in sectors that are bound by the country’s regulatory environment to store data within the borders of the country such as the public sector organisations or banking and telecom companies take advantage of Oracle’s full stack of offerings.

“With Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA), organisations of all sizes can take advantage of a complete and integrated suite of applications to break down silos, quickly and easily embrace the latest innovations, and improve user engagement, collaboration and performance,” said the company.

Making the announcement at an event here, Arun Khehar, Senior Vice President, Applications, Oracle ECMEA (Eastern Central Europe, Middle East & Africa) said the company has over 1,000 customers in India and employs close to 40,000 people in the country.

The new customers include Adani Group, Apollo Tyres, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Century Textiles, Cure.fit, Dalmia Group, Edelweiss Financial Services, Gangaram Hospitals, Grasim (Aditya Birla Group), IDFC First Bank, KLAY Chain of Preschools, Ola Cabs, OYO Rooms, Reliance Capital, Tata Sons, Unilever and Yes Bank .

“Oracle has more SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions than anyone in the industry and this is a strong attraction for our customers,” Khehar said.

“Oracle Cloud Applications help customers add new capabilities like machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), digital assistants, analytics, blockchain, and other technologies to align with their core missions,” he added.

Oracle Cloud has opened 12 regions in the past year and currently operates 16 regions globally — 11 commercial and five government.

To support its customers around the world, Oracle said it is planning to launch 20 new Oracle Cloud regions by the end of 2020, for a total of 36 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions.

“Demand for Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle HCM Cloud and Oracle Customer Experience Cloud continues to increase in India,” said Prasad Rai, Vice President, Applications, Oracle India.

“With Oracle Cloud Applications available in our India cloud region, we’re able to offer our customers the same industry-leading suite of SaaS applications with additional performance, security and scalability. This provides even more incentive for organizations to move their business to the cloud with Oracle,” Rai added.

“I congratulate Oracle for bringing Oracle Cloud Applications live into their India data centre. We see great potential for SaaS and managed services in India. Localizing these offerings from India data centres, regulated under Indian regulations would enable Indian companies to take advantage of the latest technologies,” said Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss. (IANS)