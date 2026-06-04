70% of Indian AI Users Save a Full Workday Each Week, Report Says

NEW DELHI — India has emerged as one of the world’s leading markets for workplace AI adoption, with 70% of frontline AI users saving at least one full workday each week, according to a report released Thursday by Boston Consulting Group.

The report said 70% of Indian frontline AI users reported saving at least a full workday per week, while 96% said AI has already changed skill expectations in their roles. Both figures were the highest among the markets surveyed.

India also recorded the highest level of AI-driven job satisfaction globally, with 88% of frontline employees saying AI adoption had increased their enjoyment and satisfaction at work.

Globally, however, many organizations have yet to convert AI-driven productivity gains into measurable business value. The report found that 66% of regular AI users receive limited or no guidance on how to redirect time saved into strategic work.

Frontline AI adoption worldwide has increased more than 20% over the past two years to 74%, with India and the Middle East leading adoption and the United States, France and Italy trailing, according to the report.

About 47% of respondents globally said they now spend more time managing and directing AI than doing the work itself. The report also found that 72% of global respondents believe skill expectations in their roles have changed considerably because of AI adoption.

In India, 86% of frontline employees said they believe AI agents could perform at least half of their job within three years, compared with a global average of 52%.

The report said governance, oversight and accountability continue to lag behind the rapid pace of AI adoption across markets.

“India’s leadership in AI adoption reflects a workforce that has embraced new ways of working with remarkable speed and openness. As Indian organisations move from adoption to deliberate transformation, redesigning how entire functions operate, India is positioned to set the global standard for what AI-powered enterprises look like,” said Nipun Kalra, India leader at BCG X.

The survey also highlighted the growing use of AI agents globally, with 30% of respondents saying agents are already integrated into workflows, twice the level reported a year earlier. (Source: IANS)