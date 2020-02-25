Bengaluru– Charting a roadmap for developers for the next 10 years, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said that they will have to focus on creating a more inclusive world, building trust into technology and using digital infrastructure to optimise the use of limited natural resources.



“The last 10 years have been amazing for developers, but they have been somewhat narrowing in some sense. The next 10 years have to be much more broader in terms of spanning the use of technology to newer sectors,” he said at the Microsoft Future Decoded tech summit held at the Conrad Bengaluru hotel.



With over 4.2 million developers in the country, India has one of the biggest developer communities in the world.



Nadella said that as developers have the power to create and change the world, they must also be responsible.



Over 700 people attended the event which also saw the participation of several technology companies including Wipro and Infosys.



“The highest thing we can do is to empower developers. We want to give you the best toolchains,” the Microsoft CEO said.



Stressing on the importance of democratising the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Nadella said that every organisation in India and the world must be able to leverage the technology to solve problems.



“But AI should not be biased. That is why the team building AI technology should be diverse and inclusive,” he said.



Giving an example of how AI is helping solve the world’s problems, he said the Apollo Hospitals is developing a cardiac model that can better predict heart diseases as compared to existing models. This is because the earlier models did not take into consideration data from people of South Asian origin.



The scope to accelerate the use of AI is still very vast as about 72 per cent of data that organisations have do not currently get analysed, he said.



“Trust should be there in everything you build. There should be trust around privacy and security of people’s data,” he said, adding that there will be over 500 million business apps by 2023, more than what has been built in the past 40 years.



Saying that security is another major concern as the world economy loses more than $1 trillion every year due to cybercrime, Nadella said Microsoft is working with a bigger group of cyber security experts to make the digital world more secure.



One of the security experts, he said Microsoft was working closely was Suresh Chelladurai who lives in a small village in Tamil Nadu.



“Suresh has detected 21 vulnerabilities in the last six months alone,” Nadella said.



Namya Joshi, a 13-year-old girl from Ludhiana, Punjab, who is building school curriculum using Minecraft and has been training facilitators in her school as well as across the world also featured in Nadella’s address. (IANS)