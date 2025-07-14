Preliminary Report Finds No Mechanical Fault in AI 171 Crash: Air India CEO

NEW DELHI— Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has informed airline staff that a preliminary investigation into the recent crash of flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad found no mechanical or maintenance faults with the Boeing Dreamliner aircraft or its engines.

In an internal communication accessed by IANS, Wilson stated that “all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed,” and there were no issues with the aircraft’s fuel quality or takeoff roll. Additionally, he confirmed that both pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyzer tests and there were no concerns regarding their medical fitness.

“The report has not identified any specific cause or made any recommendations,” Wilson noted. “I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions, as the investigation is still ongoing.”

He emphasized that Air India will continue to cooperate fully with investigators to support a thorough and comprehensive inquiry.

“Until a final report or official cause is released, there will inevitably be more speculation and sensational headlines. However, we must stay focused on our responsibilities and remain committed to the core values that have driven Air India’s transformation over the past three years—integrity, excellence, customer focus, innovation, and teamwork,” Wilson wrote.

He also stressed that the airline’s top priorities remain “standing by the bereaved and injured, working together as a unified team, and providing safe and reliable air travel for our customers around the world.”

According to Wilson, the release of the Preliminary Report marks the point at which Air India and the public began receiving more detailed information about the incident. “Unsurprisingly, it has brought some clarity while also raising new questions,” he said.

The initial findings have sparked another wave of media speculation, with various theories, allegations, and rumors circulating in the past month—many of which have since been debunked, Wilson added. (Source: IANS)