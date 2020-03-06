New Delhi– The Supreme Court on Friday said it is worried about the future in the backdrop of increasing air pollution and asked the municipal corporations and other civic agencies in Delhi to consider acquiring BS-VI-compliant diesel vehicles instead of BS-IV.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta made this observation during the hearing on a plea filed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), seeking permission to allow registration of several diesel vehicles of 2000cc and above capacity heavy vehicles to be deployed in the collection of solid waste management. The bench told the counsels for the civic agencies that it is worried about air pollution as a serious issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing EDMC, contended before the bench that only diesel variant vehicles have sufficient power to perform activities associated with solid waste management and collection. The court said, “Once BS-VI vehicles come the pollution from diesel vehicles will reduce.” Mehta said diesel vehicles are essential for basic services.

The court sought a chart from agencies identifying the number of diesel vehicles required and scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 16.

The bench also queried about the installation of smog towers in the capital.

Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni and Delhi government counsel informed the court they would require time till August-September to set up the smog towers and make them functional. The court listed this matter for further hearing on March 27. (IANS)