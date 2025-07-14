NSE Ranks 4th Globally in IPO Fundraising in H1 2025, Raises $5.51 Billion

MUMBAI— The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has secured the fourth spot globally in IPO fundraising for the first half of 2025, raising $5.51 billion, according to a new report released Monday.

Data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that NSE accounted for 8.9% of the total global IPO proceeds of $61.95 billion during the January–June period.

The top three positions were claimed by U.S.-based exchanges — the Nasdaq Global Market, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and the Nasdaq Global Select Market — which together raised $28.95 billion.

NSE’s strong performance comes amid growing anticipation surrounding its own long-awaited IPO, which could mark a major milestone for India’s capital markets.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey recently stated that there are “no obstacles” left for the NSE to move forward with its public offering plans. Speaking at the FE CFO Awards in Mumbai last month, Pandey said, “There is no obstacle that will remain in the case of NSE IPO,” while declining to commit to a timeline when asked if it could launch before Diwali.

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan also confirmed that the exchange is awaiting a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from SEBI. Once received, NSE will draft and file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator.

“We will prepare our DRHP and send it back to SEBI. After that, they will take their time to approve it,” Chauhan told IANS.

The NSE’s IPO had faced earlier delays due to legacy regulatory issues, but with recent developments and SEBI’s supportive stance, the path appears increasingly clear.

Meanwhile, SEBI has also stepped up regulatory oversight of the broader IPO landscape, aiming to enhance investor confidence and transparency in India’s public markets. (Source: IANS)