Adani Group to Invest $100 Billion Over Next Five Years: Gautam Adani

MUMBAI— Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced on Friday that the conglomerate plans to invest nearly $100 billion over the next five years—marking one of the largest private sector capital expenditure commitments in India’s history.

“The scale and pace of this commitment is unprecedented in India’s private sector history as we do our part in strengthening the very spine of India’s rise that must carry 1.4 billion dreams,” Adani said, addressing top medical professionals at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery–Asia Pacific (SMISS-AP) in Mumbai.

Adani said these massive investments reflect the group’s deep confidence in India’s future and will focus on key national infrastructure—energy grids, logistics networks, and industrial backbones.

He also highlighted the transformative journey of the Mundra Port, which began as a modest salt export jetty and grew into India’s largest multi-cargo port and one of the world’s most vital industrial hubs.

“Mundra is the manifestation of a belief made real,” Adani stated. “It reminds us that when vision dares, destiny bends. Today, it’s home to the world’s largest private single-site thermal power plant, India’s first HVDC transmission line, and the country’s largest integrated solar and wind manufacturing facility.”

Adani recalled that after a U.S. partner backed out of the Mundra project in its early stages, the group forged ahead—despite having no construction experience and facing the challenge of developing in marshlands. Around the same time (1995–96), Gujarat launched a pioneering public–private partnership policy for port development. The Adani Group “dived right in.”

Mundra Port began operations in October 1998, becoming India’s first private port. When India’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) policy was later announced, Adani’s team acted quickly again. “While others saw barren land, we saw 40,000 acres of possibility,” he said.

The success of Mundra, he added, gave the company the courage to think bigger. “It gave us the conviction that if we could make it happen once, we could do it again—bigger, faster, and bolder.”

Today, that vision has grown into a nationwide infrastructure network. Adani noted that the Group now operates the world’s second-largest solar power company and is building the world’s largest single-site hybrid renewable energy park—30 GW spread across more than 500 square kilometers.

Adani Group is also India’s largest integrated private airport operator, handling over 25% of the country’s air passengers and 38% of air cargo. Its ports and logistics business manages 30% of India’s seaborne cargo.

The Group’s operations span the full energy spectrum—thermal and renewable generation, transmission, distribution, LNG, LPG, CNG, PNG, battery storage, hydrogen trucks, EV charging stations, pumped hydro, and mining.

Additionally, the Adani Group is India’s second-largest and most efficient cement producer and has expanding interests in aerospace and defense, data centers, and real estate. (Source: IANS)