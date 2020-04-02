New Delhi– PC and printer major HP Inc. on Thursday announced a variety of relief initiatives aimed at arming its global channel partner community to effectively navigate the operational and financial challenges associated with COVID-19.



Customers can also take advantage of a delayed payment structure or enroll in a PC rental programme, available on equipment contracts for a period of 12 months, said the company.



After 12 months, rental devices can be extended, purchased or returned for an upgrade, it added.



In addition to providing a variety of financing and leasing options for end customers, the company will offer short-term, market and country-specific incentives for channel partners, the company said, adding that the offers will vary by geography and are dependent on partner eligibility.



In addition, HP has implemented a more predictable, flat-rate incentive programme and relaxed compensation models to allow for more partner flexibility with linearity while extending deadlines for submission of proof of performance and reporting.



“We’re structured to ensure the continuity of our business operations even under the most challenging circumstances and we feel very fortunate to be in a position to offer the help and support needed by our valued partners and customers,” Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer, HP Inc., said in a statement.



In partnership with its endorsed finance partners, HP is now offering a variety of financial and asset lifecycle options, including deferred/reduced payments until 2021, short term rentals and cash infusion for customer-owned HP devices through a sale leaseback programme.



Qualified customers can convert existing, owned workplace assets into a payment solution or acquire technology needed today with reduced payments for the remainder of 2020 to alleviate temporary cash flow challenges.



The company earlier announced advanced security solutions to provide complete threat protection for businesses and their remote workforces.



In addition to offering tips and advice online, HP is also offering free customer webinars to help set up home offices securely.



To help arm partners with the skills and knowledge required to optimise revenue and future-proof their business, HP University offers online, on-demand learning options across a variety of topics including sales skills education, product training and industry-leading certifications.



Partners can opt in for customized online digital learning paths designed to meet their specific priorities.



HP shifted all events throughout fiscal 2020 (ending October 31, 2020) to virtual engagement models.



In addition, the company has shifted its customer engagement model to an online platform across a broad set of topics including office printing, security, mobility solutions and HP services.



To address heightened demand for customer support, HP said it has cross-trained agents to manage multiple queues, established access to work-from-home technology for agents, and leveraging chat, social and web support options. (IANS)