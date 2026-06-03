TCS, Infosys and Wipro Top 300,000 Microsoft 365 Copilot Users in AI Push

NEW DELHI — India’s three largest IT services companies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro, have collectively expanded deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot to more than 300,000 employees in six months, marking one of the world’s largest enterprise artificial intelligence rollouts, Microsoft said Wednesday.

The U.S.-based technology company said each of the three Indian IT majors has scaled Microsoft 365 Copilot deployments to more than 100,000 employees, up from about 50,000-seat deployments announced in December 2025.

Microsoft said the milestone reflects a broader shift toward integrating AI agents into business-critical workflows, with companies increasingly embedding AI across engineering, service delivery, productivity and business operations.

The rapid expansion also positions India among the fastest-growing markets for enterprise AI adoption in Asia, with Indian technology companies at the forefront of large-scale deployment.

Microsoft Commercial Business CEO Judson Althoff said AI’s impact at this scale is no longer limited to productivity gains and is increasingly shaping how organizations operate, compete and grow.

The company said Microsoft 365 Copilot is seeing accelerating global adoption, with paid seats rising to about 20 million worldwide and quarterly additions increasing by more than 250 percent.

At Infosys, Copilot adoption has expanded to more than 100,000 employees, with monthly active usage exceeding 91 percent as the company integrates AI across delivery, engineering and corporate functions.

TCS said more than 100,000 associates have been enabled with Microsoft 365 Copilot, with about 86 percent actively using AI in daily work. The company said teams have reported productivity improvements of 20 percent to 25 percent in research and content production, along with faster insight generation.

At Wipro, Copilot deployment now has more than 95 percent monthly active usage. Employees generate about 7.5 million prompts every month, while AI-led automation has resulted in more than 250,000 full-time-equivalent days saved every quarter.

Microsoft said the next phase of adoption will focus on embedding AI more deeply into client delivery, business operations and enterprise workflows, signaling a broader shift from experimentation to AI as a core enterprise infrastructure layer.

TCS, Infosys and Wipro are among India’s largest software services companies, with market capitalizations of Rs 8.22 lakh crore, Rs 4.95 lakh crore and Rs 2.17 lakh crore, respectively, as of Wednesday on the BSE. (Source: IANS)