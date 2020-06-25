New Delhi– Tech giant IBM on Thursday announced a free digital learning platform as part of its SkillsBuild initiative to help jobseekers and provide new resources to business owners in India.

Called ‘SkillsBuild Reignite’, the platform will give access to free online coursework and mentoring support, designed to help people reinvent their careers and businesses.

In November last year, IBM launched SkillsBuild in collaboration with the Directorate General of Training under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

SkillBuild has already benefited 14,135 learners who have completed 40,000 courses and 77,000 hours of e-learning.

“We mark a significant milestone in supporting Centre’s efforts in accelerating Indian economy’s revival from the adverse effects of Covid with the launch of SkillsBuild Reignite and Innovation Camp, in collaboration with IBM India,” said Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

SkillsBuild Reignite will include more coursework and personalised coaching for entrepreneurs seeking advice to help establish or restart their small businesses as they focus on recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The courses include financial management, business strategy, digital strategy, legal support and more.

Working with NGOs such as Edunet and Unnati Foundation, among others, the new IBM partners will play a key role in addressing local needs.

“Not only does this platform provides career reinvention opportunities but also innovative ways of working and individualized support for relaunching business strategies,” explained Sandip Patel, General Manager, IBM India/South Asia.

IBM also announced the 10-week SkillsBuild Innovation camp which is open to learners who are interested in gaining hands-on project experience to enhance learning. (IANS)