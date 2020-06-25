San Francisco– Video conferencing platform Zoom has hired former Salesforce executive Jason Lee as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Lee’s appointment to the new role which will go into effect from June 29 comes as Zoom nears the end of its 90-day security and privacy plan announced in the wake of criticisms it faced after usage of the platform skyrocketed due to early Covid-19 restrictions.

Lee will lead Zoom’s security team and report to Aparna Bawa, Zoom’s Chief Operating Officer, the company said on Wednesday.

“Zoom is on an incredible journey of growth and I am thrilled to bring my experience of running world-class security organizations to the company,” Lee said on his appointment.

“Ensuring that customers trust our products is of the utmost importance and I look forward to working with the team to continue instilling security into the DNA of Zoom.”

Lee brings to the new role 20 years of expertise in information security and operating mission critical services.

He was most recently the Senior Vice President of Security Operations at Salesforce, and previously was Principal Director of Security Engineering at Microsoft.

Zoom said it has become the platform of choice for over 300 million daily meeting participants, including those at some of the world’s largest enterprises. (IANS)