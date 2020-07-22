New Delhi– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the US industries to take advantage of the recent reforms in India by investing in sectors as diverse as space and healthcare.



Addressing the India Ideas Summit hosted by the US-India Business Council via video conferencing, Modi said that now is the best time to invest in India.



He cited sectors such as agriculture, aviation, insurance and finance, defence and space, among others, which offer long-term sustainable returns and scale.



Exhorting investors, he said that tapping into the country’s food processing, aviation and power industry can be beneficial for them as key reforms have been carried out in these sectors.



He enticed the US industry by saying that special incentives are being provided to the investors.



On the FDI front, the Prime Minister revealed that India attracted $20 billion in foreign capital during April-July despite the Covid pandemic. (IANS)