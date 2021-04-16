New Delhi– In its bid to digitise 10 million Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) by 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of Amazon, on Friday launched a curated set of software solutions aimed at empowering the SMBs in the country.

Called Amazon Digital Suite, the suite provides a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partners in areas such as accounting, customer support, and human resources.

According to the company, the suite is now available for purchase on amazon.in. Prices of the products that are part of the Amazon Digital Suite begin at as low as Rs 20.

All Amazon Digital Suite software can be purchased individually with discounts of up to 75 per cent from the suggested retail prices, the AWS said in a statement.

Customers purchasing the Amazon Digital Suite during the ‘Amazon Smbhav 2021′ event from April 15-23 will be eligible for discounts of up to 30 per cent in the Amazon Digital Suite store.

“The Amazon Digital Suite brings the best of what AWS and Amazon offer as an affordable, simple-to-use, and value-driven package,” said Puneet Chandok, President-Commercial Sales, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

“With the Amazon Digital Suite, SMBs can overcome the challenges of technology adoption, digitise their operations, innovate in their business, accelerate their growth, and help India prosper,” Chandok added.

The Amazon Digital Suite comprises various solutions from Razorpay, Freshworks, greytHR, ClearTax, Zoho, Vinculum and OkCredit.

“The launch of the Amazon Digital Suite will be a game changer; it will empower millions of SMBs of any size, and make it possible for them to reach new customers around the world,” said Vedanarayanan Vedantham, Head – SME Business, Razorpay. (IANS)