New Delhi– Airline major SpiceJet’s cargo arm SpiceXpress has decided not to ferry cargo containing Vivo’s mobile phones or accessories in the light of recent accident in Hong Kong.

Accordingly, the mobile phone manufacturer’s cargo caught fire at the Hong Kong airport leading to SpiceXpress’ decision.

Besides, other international airlines have also expressed similar reservations.

The Hong Kong Air Cargo Carrier in a communication on April 11 said: “We regret to inform you that the latest update of embargo with immediate effect, all cargo (from any agent and destination) forbidden to accept the “CargoLink Logistics HK Co Ltd” and “Sky Pacific Logistics HK Co Ltd” and or co-loader on carriage by RH or HX aircraft until further notice. Also embargo all type of “VIVO” mobile phone.”

The incident took place on April 10, when a cargo consignment of the company’s Y20 model caught fire at the Hong Kong Airport.

In a Cargo Circular, SpiceXpress said: “Due to recent fire incident in Hongkong involving vivo mobile shipment caught fire at tarmac from the build-up ULD which was going to load on freighter at Hongkong station, with immediate effect acceptance of mobile & accessories shipment from company manufacturing VIVO has been restricted till further notice on all SG Flights.”

“If any undeclared or mis declared mobile shipment or accessories found during screening, tendering dangerous goods, the agent will be blacklisted. Also embargo all type of “VIVO” mobile phone.”

At present, international cargo operations are permitted on and from India.

The Covid situation along with higher than usual freight charges and longer duration at ports for clearances has made the air cargo sector more attractive to ship lighter loads of manufactured goods around the world. (IANS)