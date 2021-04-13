San Francisco– After alcohol at your doorstep, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi now plans to deliver cannabis or marijuana when “the road is clear”.

The Uber CEO told CNBC News that the ride-hailing company could start delivering weed once federal regulation allows the company to do so.

“When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it,” Khosrowshahi said during the ‘Tech Check’ show on Monday.

Marijuana still remains illegal under the US federal law, but some lawmakers have expressed a willingness to change the policy.

To date, 16 states, along with the District of Columbia, have legalised cannabis for recreational use, according to the report.

New York is the latest state to legalise recreational marijuana, allowing the delivery of marijuana products.

According to the report, cannabis delivery services are currently available with no restrictions in California, Nevada and Oregon for people who are 21 years of age or older.

The ride-hailing major in February acquired alcohol delivery service Drizly in a deal worth $1.1 billion.

Drizly’s marketplace will eventually be integrated with the Uber Eats app.

Drizly is the leading on-demand alcohol marketplace in the US, available in more than 1,400 cities.

“By bringing Drizly into the Uber family, we can accelerate that trajectory by exposing Drizly to the Uber audience and expanding its geographic presence into our global footprint in the years ahead,” said Khosrowshahi. (IANS)