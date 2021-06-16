New Delhi– With an aim to create better products, global smartphone brand OnePlus on Wednesday announced that it has decided to further integrate with its sister smartphone brand OPPO.

In an official forum note, One Plus Founder and CEO Pete Lau said that it will also allow them to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.

He informed that he took on some additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO last year.

“Since then, we have integrated a number of our teams together with OPPO to better streamline our operations and capitalise on additional shared resources. After seeing a positive impact from those changes, we have decided to further integrate our organisation with OPPO,” Lau said.

“I am confident that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with OPPO, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you,” he added.

However, he also mentioned that the OnePlus brand will continue to operate independently, focused on providing the best possible products and experience as they have always done.

“We will continue launching OnePlus products, holding events (hopefully in person soon) and engaging directly with you for feedback through the same OnePlus channels as before. OnePlus’ commitment to you remains the same,” Lau said. (IANS)