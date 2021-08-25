New Delhi– Rapid changes in technology, lifestyle and economy warrant the auto industry to change “old approaches and old practices”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter addressed to SIAM President and Maruti Suzuki Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa on the occasion of the 61st SIAM Annual Convention, PM Modi said that these rapid changes warrant old approaches and old practices to change.

“It is also crucial to protect our environment, resources and raw materials. For this reason, India is not only emphasising on exploring new possibilities, but also encouraging a circular economy.”

“Recently launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy exemplifies this vision.”

He cited that ’21st century’ India remains firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modem mobility.

“Holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with auto manufacturing so that the industry becomes more productive and sustainable.”

PM Modi further said that all stakeholders have an important role in Government’s steadfast efforts to transform India into a global manufacturing hub.

“Presence of manufacturing units of global automobile manufacturers in India is reflective of a thriving ecosystem.”

Besides, he pointed out that India celebrates the 75 years of Independence, the “next 25 years are very important for the country”.

“We have to work together for next generation infrastructure, world class manufacturing and new age technology. India is committed to providing its citizens with global standards in terms of quality and safety.”

Furthermore, PM Modi lauded the role of the automobile industry in India’s economy and progress.

“From contributing significantly towards manufacturing to furthering exports, from creating numerous employment opportunities to adding to the ease of living for people, the sector has been a partner in India’s growth story,” the letter quoted PM Modi as saying.

“Even during the nation’s fight against Covid-19, the sensitive and active effort of the sector is deeply valued.” (IANS)