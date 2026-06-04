Hyundai Motor India to Launch First Mass-Market EV From Chennai Plant

NEW DELHI — Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said Thursday it plans to launch two new models from its Chennai manufacturing facility this year, including its first mass-market electric vehicle, as the automaker looks to accelerate EV adoption and expand localization in India.

The company said it is committed to positioning Tamil Nadu as its “flagship EV hub for India,” supported by investments in manufacturing capabilities, localization of key components and the expansion of charging infrastructure across major cities and highways over the next two to three years.

Hyundai said it also plans to develop a strategically distributed network of high-capacity chargers across key urban and transit corridors to support affordable EV adoption.

The announcement came as Hyundai Motor India and the Tamil Nadu government unveiled a skill development collaboration aimed at improving the global employability of young people in the state. The initiative is scheduled to begin operations in December 2027 and is expected to help prepare a workforce aligned with emerging automotive technologies.

Tarun Garg, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said the company will roll out two new models from the Chennai facility this year, including its first mass-market dedicated EV.

He said the plan marks a significant step toward accelerating electric vehicle adoption and building a stronger EV ecosystem in India.

Garg also said the company is focused on workforce development alongside the localization of EV manufacturing to ensure skilled talent is available for future mobility technologies.

Hyundai said it has exported more than 3.9 million vehicles made in Tamil Nadu to more than 150 countries, underscoring the state’s role in its global manufacturing network.

The company said it has also established Tamil Nadu’s first battery sub-assembly plant for EV powertrains and is localizing power electronics and other critical components as part of its EV strategy. (Source: IANS)