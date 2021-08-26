New Delhi– The CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant on Wednesday highlighted four growth drives for the automobile industry including investments in R&D for electric mobility and emphasis on exports.

Speaking at the Annual Conference of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Kant said that focus on small format mobility and establishing massive charging infrastructure would also be key growth drivers for the sector.

The Chairman of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan observed that the auto sector is moving towards importing, assembling and making in India.

“We need to encourage environmental sustainability through reducing, reusing, recycling and moving towards a circular economy,” Srinivasan said.

Speaking at the virtual event R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India said that the people in this country have a great aspiration for vehicles. Every customer deserves modern, clean and safer vehicles, taking their economic status into consideration, he added. (IANS)