By Rohit Vaid

New Delhi– Tata Group companies collaboration to create an enabling ecosystem has accelerated EV adoption in the country with monthly sales now touching a 1,000 units.

The concept known as ‘UniEVerse’ has practically created the economy system for quick adoption of EVs in the country.

In a conversation with IANS, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors said that half a dozen group companies have come together to provide holistic ecosystem to customers.

These companies include Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance.

At present, the work seems to be cut out for Tata Motors on EV front as ‘UniEVerse’ companies create charging stations at home and dealerships as well as provide support for other requirements such as parts and servicing.

“With the increase in sales of Tata EVs, Tata Power is expanding the fast charging network across the country,”

As on YTD, Tata Power has 700 fast chargers installed across the country.

“Every customer is provided with a home charging solution by Tata Power. To drive local value-addition in the country, TACO is working on EV powertrain components of already launched and upcoming Tata EVs.”

“Tata Chemical has been working on localization of battery cells.”

However, Tata Motors, at present, do not have any firm plans for dedicated EV dealerships.

Currently, the company has over 70 per cent of EV market share (YTD FY22) in India.

It has crossed the 1,000 units sales volume in August 2021 and claims to have a strong order book.

Recently, the company on-boarding its 10,000th EV customer in the last one and a half years.

In January 2020, the company launched the Nexon EV and recently it introduced the second EV in the personal segment, Tigor EV.

Additionally, the company has also launched the ‘XPRES T’ electric sedan, for fleet customers for urban shared and commercial mobility. (IANS)