New Delhi– Automobile manufacturer Kia India on Tuesday said it sold 1,00,000 units of compact SUV — Sonet in less than 12 months of its launch in the country.

Accordingly, during the same period, the vehicle has become the fourth highest-selling SUV in the country.

Introduced in September 2020, Sonet has contributed almost 17 per cent to the segment and 32 per cent to the company’s overall sales.



“The Sonet was launched when the auto industry was facing its worst slump in history with the advent of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India.

“The one fourth contribution of the ‘iMT’ variant in total sales testifies that the model has also revolutionised the adaption of new technologies. The PV segment has been witnessing multiple transformations over the years, and as a leading automaker, we are committed to the changing trends and offering new-age driving experience to our customers across segments.”

Till date, Kia India has launched three vehicles for the Indian market — the Seltos, the Carnival and the Sonet. (IANS)