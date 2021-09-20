New Delhi– Sony on Monday announced a portable mirrorless camera ‘Alpha ZV-E10’ with a feature-set optimized for vloggers and content creators.



The new ZV-E10 camera will be available across all Sony Centers Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores as well as ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) for Rs 59,490 for only body and Rs 69,990 with lens.



The Alpha ZV-E10 features a 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine which aims to produce high-quality imagery with high-sensitivity, detailed texture depiction and beautiful natural bokeh.



“The new Alpha ZV-E10 is an amalgamation of the versatility and excellence in image quality of a larger-sensor interchangeable lens camera that offers user-friendly features, specifically designed for still and video, making it an ideal tool for creators looking to transition to a more advanced set up,” Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, said in a statement.



The camera features a video-first design in a lightweight form factor (approx. 12 oz./343g) and includes the side-opening Vari-angle LCD Screen that allows creators to connect external mics on top of the camera.



In addition to the screen, the camera houses functions that are specifically designed for still and video, including a new Still/Movie/Slow and quick motion button located on the top of the camera that allows creators to easily change between their desired shooting mode with just one touch.



According to the company, the Alpha ZV-E10 features long battery performance with enough power to capture up to 125 minutes or 440 images on a full charge so the user can record for long periods without worry.



Power can be supplied through a USB Type-C connector, allowing external batteries to power the camera for extended battery life when shooting on the go.



The new Alpha ZV-E10 camera includes advanced video features such as 4K video shooting through full pixel readout without pixel binning, slow and quick motion with high-speed full HD recording at 120 fps. (IANS)