Bengaluru– Networking giant Cisco on Tuesday announced significant new innovations across its meeting and collaboration platform Webex, the industry’s first and most comprehensive end-to-end hybrid work solution.

Cisco has launched more than 1,000 Webex innovations in the last 12 months and the new features spans advancements for the hybrid workforce, workplace, events, and IT teams.

“Our new Webex innovations mark a significant step forward in helping our customers unlock the potential of their hybrid workforces – enabling them to collaborate in new ways and drive inclusive experience,” said Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM, Cisco Security and Collaboration at ‘WebexOne 2021’.

Webex by Cisco is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share and webinars.

The Webex interoperability with Zoom, Microsoft and Google video communications platforms will ensure seamless collaboration with customers’ preferred platforms and devices.

Webex has also been optimised to ensure all participants can be heard, regardless of how far they are from a conference phone device.

“Speaker selectivity now differentiates intended speech from background noise to remove distracting sounds,” Cisco said.

New ‘People Focus’ camera capabilities, available in December, will provide better clarity and optimised visuals of in-room attendees’ facial gestures and body language.

Webex device camera intelligence enhancements in early 2022 are expected to further improve the view of people in meeting rooms, including showing conference room participants in individual boxes onscreen, regardless of meeting service.

The new Webex Desk Mini enables workers to easily create a workspace anywhere. It features a 15.6-inch interactive 1080p display, 64-degree HD camera, full-range speaker and background noise removal mic array.

New Webex interoperability with other video technologies ensures seamless collaboration across customers' preferred platforms and devices.