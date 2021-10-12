New Delhi– Automobile manufacturer MG Motor India on Monday launched its mid-size SUV MG Astor at a special introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh.

As per the company, the mid-size SUV comes with India’s first ‘personal AI assistant and first-in-segment autonomous (Level 2)’ technology.

“Enriched with features and packed with technologies never seen before in this segment, we believe that Astor will set a new benchmark in the segment,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India.

“While the car has been positioned and priced attractively, ‘My MG Shield’ offers customers complete peace of mind and aligns with our philosophy of creating exciting experiences every time,” Chaba added.

According to the company, Astor’s i-SMART technology comes with more than 80 connected car features for ‘Smart’ and ‘Sharp’ variants.

“The ‘autonomous Level 2’ features will be available as an optional pack in the ‘220Turbo AT’ as well as in the ‘VTI-tech CVT’ transmission for the ‘Sharp’ variant,” the company said. (IANS)