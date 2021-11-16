San Francisco– Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla has pushed the delivery timeline for the new Model S and Model X orders all the way to 2023 for the cheapest version.



According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the reason behind this is because the gap between demand and supply appears to be widening.



In an update to its online configurator, Tesla has pushed the delivery timeline of both Model S Long Range and Model X Long Range to “March 2023”.



That’s with the base 19-inch wheels, which makes it the cheapest version of the flagship sedan, the report said.



For the Model S, the bigger 21-inch Arachnid wheels increase the price by $4,500. Even with those wheels, you do not get the vehicle that much faster, with a ‘November 2022’ delivery timeline.



Model X is on the same delivery timeline for the Long Range version, which Tesla only recently started to deliver with the refreshed version, after the electric SUV was out of production for almost a year.



Supply chain issues and increasing demand for electric vehicles are coming simultaneously, creating long delivery timelines across the industry.



Tesla is one of the rare automakers that has been able to ramp up deliveries during these industry-wide supply chain issues, but its delivery timelines have also been slipping. (IANS)