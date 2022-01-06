Beijing– Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new under-display camera with resolutions higher than 20MP.



According to GizmoChina, Details about the upcoming devices that will be making use of the technology are scarce at the moment.



Xiaomi had launched the Xiaomi MIX 4 as the very first commercially-selling smartphone from the company with an under-display. Its resolution was 20MP.



With the new tech, Xiaomi is planning to reduce the photo quality gap between under-screen cameras and regular selfie cameras.



Earlier, Xiaomi patented a smartphone design with an under-screen flip camera that can serve the dual purpose of the primary camera and a selfie camera.



The flip technology to be used in the phone’s camera setup will enable the camera to rotate 180 degrees and serve as both a selfie cam and a rear-facing camera.



Xiaomi continues to pursue active research and development within the smartphone segment of the tech industry. (IANS)