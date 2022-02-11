San Francisco– Chip-maker AMD has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the $35 billion acquisition of semiconductor company Xilinx, as graphics chip giant Nvidia had to scrap the $40 billion deal to acquire British chip designer Arm amid anti-trust probes.

The all-stock deal — originally announced in October 2020 — is set to go through next week on February 14, AMD announced.

“With the exception of the remaining customary closing conditions, all conditions to the transaction closing have been satisfied and the company expects the transaction to close on or about February 14, 2022,” the company said in a statement.

The deal cleared its final hurdle — regulatory approval in China — on January 27.

The transaction brings together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and intelligent end devices.

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies – the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data centre.

Xilinx is the top provider of adaptive computing solutions and the combined $135 billion entity will have nearly 13,000 engineers and expand AMD’s total addressable market to $110 billion.

The combination will create the industry’s leading high performance computing company, significantly expanding the breadth of AMD’s product portfolio and customer set across diverse growth markets where Xilinx is an established leader,

“Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry’s high performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world,” AMD President and CEO, Dr Lisa Su, said in October.

AMD will offer the industry’s strongest portfolio of high performance processor technologies, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices.

Together, the combined company will capitalise on opportunities spanning some of the industry’s most important growth segments from the data center to gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense.

With over $2.7 billion of annual R&D investment, AMD will have additional talent and scale to deliver an even stronger set of products and domain-specific solutions. (IANS)