San Francisco– Chip-maker Intel on Wednesday announced plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its global operations by 2040.

To achieve this goal, Intel plans to achieve 100 per cent renewable electricity use across its global operations and invest $300 million in energy conservation at its facilities to achieve 4 billion cumulative kilowatt hours of energy savings.

The company said it also plans to build new ‘green’ factories and facilities and launch a cross-industry R&D initiative to identify greener chemicals with lower global warming potential and to develop new abatement equipment.

“As one of the world’s leading semiconductor design and manufacturing companies, Intel is in a unique position to make a difference not only in our own operations, but in a way that makes it easier for customers, partners and our whole value chain to take meaningful action too,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

Intel said its cumulative greenhouse gas emissions over the past decade are nearly 75 per cent lower than they would have been in the absence of investments and action.

“We’re now raising the bar and entering an exciting era to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our operations by 2040,” said Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president and chief global operations officer at Intel.

Intel is also committed to addressing climate impacts throughout its upstream and downstream value chain, also known as ‘Scope 3’ emissions, that focuses on partnering with suppliers and customers to take aggressive action to reduce overall emissions.

The company said it remains committed to its 2030 goal to increase product energy efficiency by 10 times for client and server microprocessors. (IANS)