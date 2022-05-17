New Delhi– Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its Cloud for Sustainability will be generally available from June 1 that will offer new capabilities to enable faster, broader transformation for organisations at varying stages of their sustainability journey.

Microsoft in July last year announced the Cloud for Sustainability to help customers across all industries meet their carbon reduction and sustainability goals.

“Now, a growing set of ESG (environmental, social and governance) capabilities from Microsoft and our global ecosystem of partners will give organizations the opportunity to accelerate their progress and business growth,” Microsoft said in a statement.

As part of the offering, Microsoft ‘Sustainability Manager’ will empower organisations to more easily record, report and reduce their environmental impact through increasingly automated data connections that deliver actionable insights.

“Sustainability Manager is available for a free test drive or to purchase June 1,” said Alysa Taylor, Corporate Vice President, Industry, Apps, and Data Marketing.

The ‘Emissions Impact Dashboard’ applications provide customers with transparency into emissions produced from their use of Microsoft cloud services.

“Devices also contribute to an organization’s environmental footprint. Surface devices maximize sustainability of materials and extend product life while minimizing product carbon footprint and energy consumption,” said Elisabeth Brinton, Corporate Vice President, Sustainability.

By 2030, Microsoft will have 100 percent of its electricity consumption, 100 percent of the time, matched by zero carbon energy purchases.

Microsoft has signed new purchase agreements for approximately 5.8 gigawatts of renewable energy across 10 countries around the globe and brings its operating and contracted renewable energy projects to 7.8 gigawatts globally. (IANS)