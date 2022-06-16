New Delhi– India’s newest airline Akasa Air took delivery of its much anticipated first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Seattle, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

With a strong commitment to democratise the skies, the airlines’ total order of 72 aircraft includes an initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years.

The 737 MAX family delivers superior efficiency, flexibility and reliability while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions.

Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 MAX will be one of the key factors in ensuring that Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its home market.

“This is indeed a symbolic milestone in the journey of Akasa Air, bringing us one step closer to the process of obtaining our Air Operator’s Permit (AOP) and leading to our commercial launch. While we are extremely happy with this achievement, we want to keep ourselves focussed on the task of delivering on our vision to transform India’s air transportation ecosystems support the nation’s economic growth engine and help fellow Indians chase their dreams,” said Vinay Dube, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air.

“We are honored to deliver the first 737 MAX to Akasa Air, India’s newest airline focused on making air travel inclusive and affordable for all,” said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO.

“Flying an advanced, environmentally progressive 737 MAX fleet with greater fuel efficiency and lower operating costs will enable Akasa Air to profitably serve the Indian market while passing those savings on to its passengers.” (IANS)