Bengaluru– Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesdsay appointed Rohit Kapoor as its Chief Executive Officer for Food Marketplace business.

Kapoor previously worked at hospitality major OYO for nearly four years, first as the CEO of the company’s India and Southeast Asia operations and subsequently as the global CMO.

In his role at Swiggy, he will drive the food delivery business and be responsible to develop strategies, drive growth and foster innovation, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome Rohit to Swiggy. Our food marketplace has continued to evolve over the last few years and has potential to grow further under focused leadership. Rohit’s work experiences bring a unique perspective to the role,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Kapoor has held various leadership positions in sales and finance roles in leading companies such as Max India Limited and Mckinsey & Company.

“Over the years, it’s been a learning for me to watch Swiggy’s food business grow in size and popularity. This is a tremendous opportunity for me and I look forward to working with Harsha and the team,” said Kapoor.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 200,000 restaurant partners in more than 500 cities. (IANS)