San Francisco— Google is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at a price of $1,799 in May next year, alongside the Pixel Tablet, a media report revealed.

The ‘Pixel Fold’ is expected to be unveiled at the company’s annual developer conference, I/O, as it always takes place in May, according to the GSMArena report.

The new device is likely to come in two colour variants — Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).

Some sources claimed that the Pixel Fold is expected to feature the “usual Pixel-esque performance” and the Pixel flagship camera.

“The Pixel Fold’s camera bar is not as expansive as the one in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as it doesn’t go all the way to the edges,” the report said.

It is likely to feature 9.5 MP selfie cameras, “one inside the hole punched into the outer screen, the other on the right side of the big top bezel of the inner screen”.

The fingerprint reader is likely to be embedded on the power button and “there are two speakers–one on the top side, one on the bottom”.

In August, a report claimed that the tech giant’s Pixel Fold is likely to feature a ‘full screen’ interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone’s frame. (IANS)